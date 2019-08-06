Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Brunswick (BC) Holding; Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Had 2 Bulls

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,251 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 44,141 shares with $2.22M value, down from 51,392 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 1.62M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 8 report. Barrington maintained the shares of SUP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. See Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) latest ratings:

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity. $62,245 worth of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) was sold by Dekker Christopher F on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Names Loube Vice President – Tax NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 43.71% above currents $45.46 stock price. Brunswick had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.09 million for 11.37 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 326,698 shares. Kennedy reported 93,192 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 153,569 shares. Fund Management Sa has 91,890 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 703,970 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 36,698 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 99,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Stanley holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 17,009 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 104,295 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 16,314 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 566,370 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 95,469 shares.

The stock increased 2.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 379,189 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Capex $95M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $65.55 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Superior Industries to Present at J.P. Morgan’s Auto Conference on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $87,400 activity. Shares for $87,400 were bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J.