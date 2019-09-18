Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Assurant (AIZ) Holding by $405,768; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Share Price Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.06. About 124,484 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Limited Company holds 2,144 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability owns 2,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Natixis reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Art Advsr Limited Company reported 21,300 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc has 643,120 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 39,402 shares. 92,772 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 18,066 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 6,086 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 141,602 shares. Burney Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,491 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 96,002 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

