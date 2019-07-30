Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Cummins (CMI) Stake By $1.25 Million; WAJAX ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WJXFF) SI Decreased By 6.22%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 33.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,948 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 16,059 shares with $2.54M value, down from 24,007 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $27.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

WAJAX CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had a decrease of 6.22% in short interest. WJXFF’s SI was 19,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.22% from 20,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 65 days are for WAJAX CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)’s short sellers to cover WJXFF’s short positions. It closed at $11.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $232.48 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Shares for $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 4,929 shares to 21,743 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 17,867 shares and now owns 66,755 shares. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.