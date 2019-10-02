Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased By $302,379 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Xoma (XOMA) Shorts Down By 5.24%

Xoma Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) had a decrease of 5.24% in short interest. XOMA’s SI was 1.03M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.24% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 74,700 avg volume, 14 days are for Xoma Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s short sellers to cover XOMA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 398 shares traded. XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) has declined 23.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XOMA News: 09/05/2018 – XOMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 46C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 15/05/2018 – Xoma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Xoma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 07/03/2018 – XOMA CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 09/05/2018 – XOMA 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – XOMA Announces $20 Million Credit Facility with Silicon Valley Bank to Advance Royalty-Aggregator Business Model; 07/03/2018 – XOMA CORP. FILES $300M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 XOMA 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/04/2018 – Xoma at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Tomorrow

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 833 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 4,805 shares with $1.75M value, down from 5,638 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $207.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $368.91. About 758,168 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Hartford Finl Svcs (NYSE:HIG) stake by 67,714 shares to 81,764 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Integer Holdings Corp stake by 14,255 shares and now owns 21,118 shares. First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 14.57% above currents $368.91 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

