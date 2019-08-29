Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $510,864 as Stock Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Increased Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 16,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 26,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 3.10M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 160,962 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 139,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 6.15M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,768 shares to 267,875 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,708 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares to 51,750 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

