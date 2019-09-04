Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $1.07 Million as Stock Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $533,836 as Market Valuation Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 9,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 13,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $370.37. About 348,451 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.43 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 10.40M shares traded or 42.15% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 455,832 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $304.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 37,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

