Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Shorts at Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers (RBA) Lowered By 37.76%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 81.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 31,475 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 7,194 shares with $297,000 value, down from 38,669 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $43.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) had a decrease of 37.76% in short interest. RBA’s SI was 974,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 37.76% from 1.56M shares previously. With 306,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s short sellers to cover RBA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 275,073 shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $41 target. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sanders Capital Llc stated it has 0.98% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,136 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 9,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22.18 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 208,440 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 211,349 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Co reported 17,455 shares. Country Bancorp holds 118 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 39,181 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 269,212 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.51% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 4,929 shares to 21,743 valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 592 shares and now owns 4,844 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Evercore Inc. (EVR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.