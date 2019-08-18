Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $12.07 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 20.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 8,994 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 35,935 shares with $2.90M value, down from 44,929 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 1217.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 326,299 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 353,099 shares with $13.11M value, up from 26,800 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J had bought 6,000 shares worth $232,736.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 172,155 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 24,220 shares. 11.03M are owned by Northern Corporation. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 118,759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 249,804 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc stated it has 250,943 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 46,822 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 21,304 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 3.89M shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 41,000 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 0% or 311 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). South Dakota Investment Council reported 340,909 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 104,644 shares to 59,902 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 20,255 shares and now owns 3,411 shares. Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHRW) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.05% above currents $40.02 stock price. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise stake by 26,176 shares to 183,845 valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 3,291 shares and now owns 8,187 shares. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 506,566 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 189,769 shares. The California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Field Main Bankshares reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Putnam Fl Management holds 0.27% or 40,417 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.06% or 16,784 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Limited Company stated it has 38,907 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 824,278 shares. M Holdings Secs holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,208 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 132,043 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. 112,903 are owned by Clark Mgmt Grp Inc. Burke & Herbert National Bank Communications invested 3.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 73 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $86.5 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.