Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding by $793,780; Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 193,753 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 173,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 30,197 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 11,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $242.96. About 45,991 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2.

