Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding By $23.91 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 11.33%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 2.12M shares with $61.17 million value, down from 2.98 million last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 631,885 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) stake by 382.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 25,331 shares as Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 31,957 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 6,626 last quarter. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 329,938 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of THC in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,325 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 76,614 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Private Management Grp Inc has 621,551 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.03% or 560 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 16,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 55,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,251 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cypress Cap Limited (Wy) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 17,038 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 51,900 shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Catalyst Biosciences Inc stake by 103,000 shares to 958,243 valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Mny Express In stake by 929,142 shares and now owns 3.10M shares. Rafael Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.48 million activity. The insider Arnold Dan H. sold $2.57 million. Another trade for 43,440 shares valued at $3.25 million was made by Gooley Thomas on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.58M were sold by White George Burton. Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,599 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 2,509 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 82,750 shares stake. Principal Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Fmr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Ameriprise reported 127,771 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.76% or 339,083 shares. Bokf Na holds 28,178 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 257,195 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.18% stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 5,688 are owned by Bluecrest Capital. Acadian Asset Lc owns 3,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Mgmt holds 0.35% or 31,957 shares.