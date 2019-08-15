Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake By $699,930; Customers Bancorp (CUBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 78.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 4,545 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 10,365 shares with $1.60M value, up from 5,820 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.18% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 573,387 shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 67 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 54 decreased and sold their stakes in Customers Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.73 million shares, up from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Customers Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 17.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. for 245,323 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp owns 404,000 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.06% invested in the company for 329,831 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.17% in the stock. Newtyn Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 338,486 shares.

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $23.11 million for 6.40 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Challenger Banks: Who’s Who? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 108,535 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Customers Bank that provides financial services and products to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company has market cap of $591.47 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending.

Among 5 analysts covering Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.40’s average target is 41.89% above currents $130.66 stock price. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $179 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. UBS upgraded the shares of JLL in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 907 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 17,892 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 1.40M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 3,109 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4,950 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 8,037 shares. 10,806 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability Corp. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6.71M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 48,948 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 24,260 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,967 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp invested in 45,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 835 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.92% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL Income Property Trust Declares 31st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 fee revenue growth driven by leasing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc stake by 18,890 shares to 12,232 valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 10,643 shares and now owns 16,001 shares. Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) was reduced too.