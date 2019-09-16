Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Caci Intl (CACI) Holding by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Lomas Capital Management Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 365,410 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03M, up from 356,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 248.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 11,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 3,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.14. About 127,078 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll owns 48,588 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,163 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 55,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 2,900 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd reported 6,890 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 0.01% or 35,967 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc has 518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 24,622 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Quantitative Inv Mngmt has 1,144 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,879 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,300 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 28,985 shares to 11,884 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 16,839 shares to 49,822 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,598 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).