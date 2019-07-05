Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 14.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,276 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 43,789 shares with $2.36M value, down from 51,065 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 5329718.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 10.66M shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10.66M shares with $436.62 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $211.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $11.49M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 19,405 shares to 32,892 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 36,360 shares and now owns 79,313 shares. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 607 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Com invested in 242,980 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Com holds 1.47 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 13,495 shares. Rnc Limited Com holds 783,285 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 15,050 are held by Edmp Inc. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strs Ohio invested in 806,404 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Janney Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 202,444 shares. Ent Financial Svcs holds 4,810 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 150,000 are held by Canal Insurance.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Friday, March 15 report.

