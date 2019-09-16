Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased By $328,877 Its Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Holding; Alamo Group (ALG) Shorts Lowered By 7.76%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Ofg Bancorp (OFG) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 14,299 shares as Ofg Bancorp (OFG)’s stock rose 13.89%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 78,986 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 93,285 last quarter. Ofg Bancorp now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 414,410 shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times

Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) had a decrease of 7.76% in short interest. ALG’s SI was 229,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.76% from 248,800 shares previously. With 68,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG)’s short sellers to cover ALG’s short positions. The SI to Alamo Group Inc’s float is 2.02%. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 67,950 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 06/04/2018 – Settlement Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 77km W of Alamo, Nevada; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 18km SSE of Alamo, Nevada; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased First Hawaiian Inc stake by 112,113 shares to 139,483 valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) stake by 23,731 shares and now owns 38,388 shares. Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was raised too.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.11M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 19 investors sold OFG shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 29,610 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 13,415 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Com has 113,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 14,943 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 60,700 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co accumulated 456,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 49,381 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 0.03% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 51,735 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.34% or 145,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 4,325 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 679,217 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 14,644 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 67,679 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 60,202 shares.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.