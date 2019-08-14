Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering Cytokinetics, (CYTK)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 51,872 shares with $4.18M value, down from 64,945 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) latest ratings:

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 24,459 shares to 70,789 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 38,702 shares and now owns 57,044 shares. Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 29.72% above currents $65.01 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,171 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 48,311 shares. South Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Fincl In owns 10,517 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charles Schwab Inv holds 6.43 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mengis Capital owns 10,975 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,265 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Hrt Finance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,945 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edgar Lomax Co Va accumulated 316,243 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.09% or 8,756 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 352,149 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company has market cap of $768.11 million. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First big lease lands at Kilroy’s huge Oyster Point project – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.