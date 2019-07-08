Bowling Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD); Js Capital Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 84.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 36,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,313 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 42,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.28 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s alleged data could very easily happen to other tech companies, says this CEO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO will speak during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI alone can’t handle; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd reported 18,270 shares. Leisure Mgmt owns 4,397 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,570 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj owns 3,054 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 1.42 million shares. Srs Management Limited Co reported 6.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Management has 2.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 9.50 million shares. Bainco Interest Invsts accumulated 41,900 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Us Bancshares De stated it has 880,796 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 26,529 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.48 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,330 shares. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics: Jury Still Seems To Be Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EROS, JPM, STLD – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBT, SBAC, STLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Da Davidson & Communications has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Petrus Communications Lta holds 0.09% or 12,733 shares. Kistler has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 1,300 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 104,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,047 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,333 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 1,746 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 291 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 1.11M shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has 4,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A owns 180 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 223 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares to 17,955 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 15,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,480 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 5,740 shares. 2,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B.