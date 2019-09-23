Bowling Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Stake in Caci Intl (CACI); Needham Investment Management Has Cut Neophotonics (NPTN) Position by $560,000; Stock Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 248.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 11,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 3,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 133,747 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 528,233 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former CACI CEO unloads $3M in shares – Washington Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Expands Technology and Expertise Investments in Texas Technology Corridor – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CACI +1.6% on bullish Barclays start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 11,309 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 5,779 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6 shares. Campbell & Communications Inv Adviser reported 7,226 shares stake. Putnam Limited has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 79,000 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs. 14,026 are held by Fort L P. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,092 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0.05% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 313,458 are held by Invesco. M&T National Bank owns 3,730 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 485,723 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 49 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,863 shares to 133,372 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,112 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boston accumulated 1.82M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Paradigm Cap Inc has 0.58% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 18,900 shares stake. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited has 140,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 328,850 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has 16,486 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 19,343 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 231,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 168,430 shares. 35,658 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co. Walleye Trading has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).