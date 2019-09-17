Bowling Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Position in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG); Genpact Limited (G) Stake Has Upped by Gsa Capital Partners Llp

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 133.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 33,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 58,698 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 25,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) by 481.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 67,714 shares as the company's stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 823,111 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,253 shares to 5,375 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt owns 170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 86,575 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 5,017 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 5,645 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27 million shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). North Star Investment Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3,747 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 250 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 506,826 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Samlyn Cap Lc has 876,883 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 5,013 shares to 3,568 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 26,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,432 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).