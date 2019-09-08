Bowling Portfolio Management Boosted Stake in Biogen (BIIB); Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding by $352,500

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 19,309 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 28,061 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated accumulated 0.41% or 20,615 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,498 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 7,165 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,813 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,436 shares. Barry Invest Limited Co reported 50,179 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 71.95 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 15,270 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 3,821 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 24,925 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 32,822 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 203,236 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 474,515 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 388 were reported by Assetmark. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 108,085 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 333 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Williams Jones & Associate Lc stated it has 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 27 are owned by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Muhlenkamp & Inc reported 17,843 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Fosun Interest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,400 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tci Wealth reported 6,225 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 948 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 7,093 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,000 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc by 18,890 shares to 12,232 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,567 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

