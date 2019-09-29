Bowling Portfolio Management Boosted Position in Autozone (AZO); Northrock Partners Decreased Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Value Rose

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585,000, down from 8,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1284.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,418 shares to 308,228 shares, valued at $90.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 79,971 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 12,141 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 809,093 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 13,138 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Com has 1.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 143,689 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.42 million shares. West Oak Cap Llc has invested 1.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rampart Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,311 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 288,122 shares stake. Vista Partners Inc invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 10,711 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,363 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “BLM to share building with O&G companies – BizWest” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 9,227 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Com owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 4,668 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 261,742 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 5,543 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & invested in 407 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.03% or 648,507 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.34% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 2.06 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brinker accumulated 2,491 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 259 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 473 shares.