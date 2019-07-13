Bowling Portfolio Management Boosted Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) Stake by $1.03 Million; South Street Advisors Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $497,172

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 19,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 13,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 46,517 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 15,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,253 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. 101,993 were accumulated by Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or. Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 6,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 187,354 are owned by Hendershot Invests. First Financial Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 20,116 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 5,597 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 57,434 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 5,189 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc reported 99,872 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 83,263 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Capital Ltd Company accumulated 4.79% or 23.54M shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 3.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pepkor Europe Selects Oracle Cloud as a Platform for Growth – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa Inc. To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Libra: Four Reasons to be Extremely Cautious About Facebookâ€™s New Currency – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Etrade Lc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 7,990 were reported by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. Overbrook Management Corporation stated it has 36,865 shares. World Asset Management has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argent Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 52,162 shares. Beaumont Fincl Llc owns 126,685 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 3,616 shares. Provident Mgmt accumulated 338,915 shares. Permit Cap Lc reported 3,550 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,674 shares.