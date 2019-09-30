Bowl America Inc. (BWL-A) and Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Comparison side by side

Since Bowl America Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) and Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) are part of the Sporting Activities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowl America Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.65 23.97 Planet Fitness Inc. 66 1.50 83.92M 1.10 71.38

Table 1 demonstrates Bowl America Inc. and Planet Fitness Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Planet Fitness Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bowl America Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bowl America Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Planet Fitness Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bowl America Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) and Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowl America Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.5% Planet Fitness Inc. 127,615,571.78% -42.4% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.16 beta means Bowl America Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Planet Fitness Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bowl America Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Planet Fitness Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Planet Fitness Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bowl America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bowl America Inc. and Planet Fitness Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowl America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Planet Fitness Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Planet Fitness Inc.’s potential upside is 20.13% and its consensus price target is $69.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.2% of Bowl America Inc. shares and 0% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Planet Fitness Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bowl America Inc. 3.18% 7.93% -0.38% 4.12% 2.84% -3.83% Planet Fitness Inc. 2.64% 4.46% 4.35% 35.5% 63.64% 46.7%

For the past year Bowl America Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance while Planet Fitness Inc. has 46.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Planet Fitness Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Bowl America Inc.

Planet Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages sells fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of July 20, 2017, the company had 1,367 owned and franchised locations in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire.