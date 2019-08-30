Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased By $645,076 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Facebook (FB) stake by 75.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,886 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 1,294 shares with $216,000 value, down from 5,180 last quarter. Facebook now has $530.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $186.11. About 271,727 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL- AGREEMENTS FOR INTEGRATING OUTPUT OF THREE NEW NORWEGIAN WIND PROJECTS INTO ELECTRIC GRID THAT PROVIDES POWER TO FACEBOOK’S NORDIC DATA CENTRES; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday

Among 4 analysts covering Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has GBX 4300 highest and GBX 2900 lowest target. GBX 3750’s average target is 4.28% above currents GBX 3596 stock price. Wizz Air Holdings Plc had 16 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Berenberg. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 26. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. The stock of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. HSBC maintained Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) rating on Tuesday, June 4. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2900 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. See Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) latest ratings:

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 371,810 shares to 432,185 valued at $33.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stake by 5,536 shares and now owns 119,290 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Uss Investment Limited has 3.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Act Ii Limited Partnership invested 7.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Services Lta owns 33,948 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 37,342 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 4.84 million are owned by Lone Pine Cap Ltd. Sageworth Tru owns 25 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) reported 38,079 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 6.83M shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England And Mgmt reported 2,425 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 861,515 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beacon Grp reported 11,222 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,452 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 12.99% above currents $186.11 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 3.72 billion GBP. The firm offers approximately 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio.

