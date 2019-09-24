Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding by $25.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Trimmed by $9.77 Million Its Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 5.66 million shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 156,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 16,310 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 172,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 4.10 million shares traded or 57.53% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 44,035 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 46,060 shares. Lakewood Limited Partnership reported 385,200 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,317 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 26,663 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 0.42% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,975 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 443,790 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.9% or 153,425 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,967 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc owns 7,511 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10 reported 0.44% stake. Arrowstreet LP reported 120,499 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 111,290 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3,435 shares to 269,005 shares, valued at $30.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 29,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Bancshares Of So Dak has 1.91% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,700 shares. Callahan Advsr Llc holds 64,370 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co reported 39,747 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.03% or 2,900 shares. Signature Est Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 2% or 236,530 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Mgmt has 2.92% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 147,677 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc owns 11,382 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Co holds 580,637 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio. 36,982 are held by Shelton Mngmt. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 29,784 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 23,624 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.7% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 501,737 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 21,358 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,182 shares, and has risen its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf.