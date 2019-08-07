Bowen Hanes & Co Stake in Stryker (SYK) Has Trimmed by $955,450; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Holding by $477,900 as Valuation Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 80.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 4,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 1.08 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.88M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Grp Inc holds 1.01% or 56,919 shares in its portfolio. Salem invested in 84,137 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,658 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Com holds 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 128,158 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.73% or 273,506 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 2.68M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Invs Limited Liability has 3.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 5,921 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 71,756 shares. Td Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 723 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested 1.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 108,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 27.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stryker (SYK) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Lc reported 0.42% stake. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 225,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 264,968 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 319,607 shares. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 28,788 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advisor Partners Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 568,480 shares. King Luther Capital holds 20,255 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 7,961 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,685 shares. Df Dent holds 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,030 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 66,854 shares. Asset One Ltd has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 167 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY).