Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $20.12 Million; Valuation Declined; Wilen Investment Management Has Cut Position in Chase Corp. (CCF) by $624,015

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 101,849 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 107,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 14,398 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 428,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 6,790 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325,000, down from 434,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Herald Invest Limited accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Guardian Invest Management reported 116,279 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc invested 2.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 0.04% or 2.21 million shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 2,000 shares stake. Greatmark Invest Prns holds 255,019 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group accumulated 0.41% or 43,256 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Financial Architects Incorporated stated it has 46,252 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investment House Ltd Co owns 302,426 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 25,756 shares or 0.35% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 307,726 shares or 2.59% of the stock. 5,536 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advisors.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3,435 shares to 269,005 shares, valued at $30.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd (Il) (NYSE:ACN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CCF shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 6.05% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 18,708 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested in 0.04% or 378,400 shares. Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 86,173 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,993 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer International Group holds 0% or 4,654 shares. Northern Corporation has 102,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 185 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,000 shares. 875 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 218,090 shares. Minerva Ltd Company reported 9.88% stake. Ghp Advsrs owns 5,948 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 5,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.