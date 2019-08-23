Bowen Hanes & Co Upped By $1.04 Million Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Position; Uqm Technologies (UQM) Has 2.1 Sentiment

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Teledyne Technologies (TDY) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 4,385 shares as Teledyne Technologies (TDY)’s stock rose 18.72%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 251,150 shares with $59.53 million value, up from 246,765 last quarter. Teledyne Technologies now has $11.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $308.01. About 20,930 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS

Uqm Technologies Inc (UQM) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 10 decreased and sold equity positions in Uqm Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 11.24 million shares, up from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Uqm Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 16.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. for 411,000 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 683,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 698,004 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – BASED UPON REQUEST OF CFIUS, UQM AND CNHTC HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces New China and Europe Growth of Fuel Cell Compressor Business; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Will Likely Not Approve Second Stage Investment in Current Form; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CFIUS ‘WILL LIKELY NOT’ APPROVE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies and China National Heavy Duty Truck to Jointly Explore Other Options to Accomplish Shared Business Goals; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- CO, CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK TO JOINTLY EXPLORE OTHER OPTIONS IN SUPPORT OF CO’S ENTRY INTO CHINA NEW ENERGY VEHICLE MARKET

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.73 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

