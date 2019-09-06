Bowen Hanes & Co Has Upped Emerson Electric (EMR) Position by $949,552; Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Its Position

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 13,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 77,461 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 63,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 1.69 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 36,444 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares to 820,571 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 2,366 are held by Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 18,719 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 4,287 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Metropolitan Life invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Scout Invests reported 136,417 shares stake. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Prelude Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Amer Gp stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 16,141 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 150,797 shares. Fosun has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 34,882 are held by Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 997,494 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 11,933 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 51,556 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd owns 903 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership reported 1.30M shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 582,678 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 24,863 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old National State Bank In has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 10,604 shares.

