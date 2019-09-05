Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $644,406; Stock Value Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 231.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 570,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 816,726 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 246,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 1.83 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 75,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 91,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 2.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 72,926 shares to 445,260 shares, valued at $30.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 41,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 102,673 shares stake. The Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.03% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 306,800 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Tci Wealth reported 268 shares. 126,015 were accumulated by Voya Management. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co has 148,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 419,625 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Management Lp. Sg Americas Ltd has 0.01% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 3.45M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 402,000 are held by South Dakota Council. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) or 98,333 shares.