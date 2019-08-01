Bowen Hanes & Co Lifted Deere And Co (DE) Holding by $985,005; Stock Price Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Deere And Co (DE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 238,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12 million, up from 232,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Deere And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 1.91M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $349.25. About 438,426 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.29 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

