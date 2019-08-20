Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.83 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 4.45M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.73M, up from 201,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $279.52. About 1.03M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 903,666 shares. Dt Investment Prtn Lc reported 0.62% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Spinnaker Tru has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,671 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 0.2% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 41,711 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 102,911 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 0.93% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 842,010 shares. 7,344 were accumulated by Intersect Limited Liability Company. Kings Point Cap owns 2,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Essex Investment Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 24,030 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Company Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 981 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 84,619 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,023 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd reported 4,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Eminence LP has 2.38% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mader & Shannon Wealth stated it has 0.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 4,272 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.25% or 3.10 million shares. 76,171 are held by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. Westwood Corp Il has 7.7% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chilton Invest Ltd Com reported 2.4% stake. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.99% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 10,500 shares. Rothschild Asset Us invested 0.73% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 59,359 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31,515 shares to 503,850 shares, valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,246 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).