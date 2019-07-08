Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $14.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $860,825 as Market Value Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 278,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,824 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 352,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 2.48 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 297,064 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41B for 6.86 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 9,495 shares to 357,478 shares, valued at $53.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million. $249,743 worth of stock was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

