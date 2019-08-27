Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $386,000; Share Value Rose; Ftb Advisors Raised At&T Com Usd1 (T) Position by $2.77 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 89,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 375,774 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 286,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 23.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,283 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 10,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob holds 2,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Girard Prns owns 21,910 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Blume Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arrow Corp invested in 8,926 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 390,365 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Com holds 0.12% or 1,400 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp owns 3,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos reported 0.09% stake. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Asset has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telemus Cap Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,031 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 128,237 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.34% or 2,498 shares in its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 4,050 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,655 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

