Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $604,800 as Valuation Declined; Qualys (QLYS) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $694,950 as Stock Price Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.18M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 227,318 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 8,516 shares. Burns J W Communication New York owns 4,555 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Co holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 12,041 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,800 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 21,800 shares. Conning reported 6,393 shares. Regions reported 21,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Colonial Trust owns 2,807 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 0.1% or 16,014 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors reported 1,367 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Amer Century Incorporated stated it has 39,222 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. 54 shares valued at $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. 49 shares valued at $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, June 30. On Saturday, August 31 the insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,263. Shares for $2,089 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Saturday, August 31. $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. 28 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,353.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.60M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma stated it has 47,130 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 7,099 shares stake. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Alkeon Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Reliance Of Delaware has 2,661 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 25,984 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 495,485 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.01% or 39,200 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 245,375 shares. 16,135 were reported by Brinker Capital. Parametric Portfolio Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).