Bowen Hanes & Co Cut At&T (T) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)

Among 5 analysts covering Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Allscripts Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. See Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $9 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $12 Downgrade

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased At&T (T) stake by 38.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 34,380 shares as At&T (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 53,976 shares with $1.69M value, down from 88,356 last quarter. At&T now has $243.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 19.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,875 shares to 336,106 valued at $37.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Harris (NYSE:HRS) stake by 11,373 shares and now owns 258,208 shares. Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.27 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 17.28M shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nbt Retail Bank N A reported 124,692 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6.59 million shares. North American Mgmt Corporation holds 187,558 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 1.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manchester Limited Liability reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 130,410 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verus Financial Prtn Inc has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Piershale Grp Inc Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 46,560 shares. Axa reported 589,800 shares stake. Arrow Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 23.75 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). 39,518 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Com. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 10,660 shares. Shelton Capital has 127 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Com reported 90,885 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $72,000 activity. 6,000 shares were sold by Farley Brian, worth $72,000.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts +6.6% on Cowen’s LBO speculation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 873,894 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities through acquisition of HealthGrid; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDRX)