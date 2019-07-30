Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $650,403; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised Stake

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 208,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.28M, up from 403,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 11,600 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,552 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 551 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 33,312 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 463,462 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 403,737 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.82% or 12,209 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.43 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hightower Svcs Lta owns 149,397 shares. Navellier & Associate, Nevada-based fund reported 4,672 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,432 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 16,244 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Co invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sather Fincl Gru has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Cap accumulated 68,949 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomasville National Bank & Trust invested in 224,385 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mngmt owns 16,757 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 14,386 shares. Glenview Cap Limited Liability has invested 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 40,628 shares stake. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Co has 46,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 4,430 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 1.47M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.19M shares. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 71 shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 3.45% or 679,848 shares in its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,868 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,638 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.