Bowen Hanes & Co Holding In Motorola Solutions (MSI) Was Raised; Ntv Asset Management Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $327,496

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 46,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 197,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.95M, up from 151,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 101,786 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 2.38 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – In Des Moines, Wells Fargo looks to soothe critics; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,000 shares to 64,212 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 428,053 shares to 6,790 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,670 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

