Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $644,406 as Stock Declined; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 10,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 317,729 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 91,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 39.45 million shares traded or 81.16% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,527 shares to 241,959 shares, valued at $46.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 13,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 13.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia holds 1.79% or 4.92M shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Communications reported 243,460 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tctc Liability Co invested in 1.10 million shares or 2.52% of the stock. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.87% or 89,515 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barr E S holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 13,590 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 80,452 shares. California-based Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pure Fincl Advsrs reported 29,642 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Counsel invested in 576,259 shares. Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 50,835 shares. Mariner Limited has 1.05M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs reported 10,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 820 shares. Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mairs And Pwr Inc reported 0.3% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1,720 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 391,753 shares. 117,778 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,551 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.14 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 4,066 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 65 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 39,932 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,857 shares to 36,017 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).