Bowen Hanes & Co Raised Its Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Boyar Asset Management Lowered Holding by $332,633

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 46,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 197,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.95M, up from 151,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.31. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur reported 4.35% stake. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability holds 7,701 shares. Dillon & Associates holds 8,535 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Caledonia Public Limited Com reported 417,267 shares or 15.62% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.38 million shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 788 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Country Club Na invested in 2.43% or 157,746 shares. 13,230 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated invested in 34.37 million shares or 2.8% of the stock. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 4.26% or 729,626 shares. James Inv Research invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb reported 21.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 18,759 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc owns 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 433,680 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd has 108,225 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Company Llc reported 93 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Victory Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Numerixs Investment Inc has 2,342 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 2,051 shares. 546,817 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 1.29 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 1.72 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 382,335 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 5,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 39,423 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 0.03% or 1,328 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 24,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Co owns 100 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 68,960 shares to 323,866 shares, valued at $37.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 57,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,884 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. had sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58 million on Thursday, September 5.