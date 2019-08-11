Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Declined; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.97 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,425 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.41 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,369 shares to 207,237 shares, valued at $56.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 408,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 127,778 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M Holdings Securities holds 0.28% or 13,664 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 141,271 shares. 48,354 were accumulated by Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Osborne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,220 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,207 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc has 28,169 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Envestnet Asset has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 653,257 shares. Atria Ltd has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 29,129 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 273,326 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 246,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability stated it has 323 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 374,323 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Llc holds 0.01% or 2,769 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkwood Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schroder Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 623,321 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 526,511 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 1,538 shares stake. Leavell Inc stated it has 11,232 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ensemble Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 220,748 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company reported 1.87% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,560 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 20,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.