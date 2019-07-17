Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $1.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $13.83 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,895 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 57,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 31,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, down from 535,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 26,375 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.45M for 26.07 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 17,184 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 256,756 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc reported 379,400 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested in 60,800 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 1,424 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 10,466 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 84,281 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 28,486 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 13,943 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 82,562 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited owns 90,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 8,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Inc has invested 0.08% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 715 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & P Global by 9,520 shares to 252,523 shares, valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. CARTER BRIAN N sold $623,895 worth of stock or 10,764 shares. Another trade for 3,261 shares valued at $181,609 was made by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,925 shares valued at $215,875 was made by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. Another trade for 70,809 shares valued at $23.49M was sold by SCHERR SCOTT. 531 shares were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR, worth $176,290. Rogers Adam had sold 5,495 shares worth $1.82M. Phenicie John C had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66M on Thursday, February 7. The insider SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14M. 3,929 shares were sold by Alvaro Felicia, worth $1.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Associates accumulated 351,237 shares. 9,546 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com. Fort LP owns 329 shares. Moreover, Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Macquarie Group Incorporated has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Covington Capital holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,939 shares. Harvest Ltd Co holds 1.45% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 3,000 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,295 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 3,093 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 104,089 shares. 246,086 were accumulated by Millennium Management Lc. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,067 shares in its portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 16,481 shares to 86,491 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 100,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.