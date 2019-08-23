Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Its Medtronic Plc (Il) (MDT) Position by $495,131; Market Valuation Rose; Tyvor Capital Position In Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Was Upped

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 61,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 89,112 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (MDT) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 5,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 11,104 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 16,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc (Il) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 4.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Lithia Motors (LAD) Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.97% or 73,862 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Punch & Assoc Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 96,998 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd invested in 165,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank reported 41,000 shares. Comm Savings Bank reported 8,394 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,023 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 41,537 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 25,558 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 6,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Lakewood Cap Management LP stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 22,463 were accumulated by First Advsr Lp.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 21,797 shares to 172,608 shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 10,956 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has invested 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jensen Invest Mngmt Inc reported 5,090 shares. Jp Marvel Lc stated it has 57,910 shares. Rampart Inv Communication Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 26,723 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has 98,781 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Dsc Limited Partnership reported 2,912 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.89% or 74,120 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Company reported 12,240 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 151,170 were reported by Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated. Logan Capital has invested 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 13.25 million shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,894 shares.