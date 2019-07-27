Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Its Church And Dwight (CHD) Position by $879,690; Market Valuation Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Stake In Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Was Upped

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Church And Dwight (CHD) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 12,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 780,012 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.56M, up from 767,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,998 were reported by Tiedemann Ltd. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 233,650 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,516 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 580 shares. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 206,996 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 115,341 shares in its portfolio. Roundview holds 6,095 shares. Spinnaker reported 53,340 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 9,874 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. 52,132 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 20,873 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 5.43M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 235,178 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,819 shares to 3,181 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,435 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 554,967 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 23,021 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1.22 million shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Com holds 3.08% or 72,665 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 2,410 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 3,387 shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 10,304 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.16% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 401,900 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md invested in 16,480 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 8,195 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 5,797 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.56% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Synovus reported 0.01% stake. Voya Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 66,057 shares.