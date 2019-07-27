Bowen Hanes & Co Has Boosted By $1.81 Million Its Harris (HRS) Position; Last Week Laboratory of America Holdings (LH) Analysts

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Harris (HRS) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 11,373 shares as Harris (HRS)’s stock rose 13.32%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 258,208 shares with $41.24M value, up from 246,835 last quarter. Harris now has $41.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Raise Concerns Over HUD Sec Carson’s Proposal to Raise Rent for Low-Income Households; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 09/03/2018 – HARRIS COS. BUYS DIAMOND B CONSTRUCTORS; 22/03/2018 – HARRIS GETS $161M F/A-18 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: India Selects Harris for US$141M Air Traffic Management Contract; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $173 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. See Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) stake by 23,725 shares to 878,655 valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) stake by 13,920 shares and now owns 7,349 shares. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was reduced too.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Harris, L3 complete merger deal – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity. Shares for $6.35M were sold by DUFFY ROBERT L on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Nj invested in 2,800 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc stated it has 5,465 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 27,199 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0.16% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 958,121 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.48% or 784,869 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 16,474 are owned by Eqis Cap Management. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 26,467 shares. Copeland Mngmt holds 0.54% or 49,423 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,696 shares. Private Ocean Llc has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management has invested 1.48% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 424,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Lc invested in 1,575 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, May 2 report.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results and Updates 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48 million shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B