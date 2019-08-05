Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Position in Snap (SNA) as Stock Value Declined; Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Circor International (CIR) as Stock Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Circor International Inc. (CIR) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 67,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Circor International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 259,058 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 13,435 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 15,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 495,087 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited accumulated 1,678 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability reported 3,580 shares stake. Channing Management Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 65,304 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 1.91% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 64,414 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 40,173 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 418,786 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.16% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Albert D Mason reported 1.37% stake. Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,405 shares. Bowen Hanes And has 13,435 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 3,000 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Highbridge Cap Limited Liability owns 4,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 604,010 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) by 56,850 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $36.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Snap-On Inc (SNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/19 – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Citigroup Beats Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 1.27 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 26,528 shares in its portfolio. 11,825 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 289,725 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 0.09% or 7,369 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,693 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 7,325 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 6,377 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 30,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,686 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 7,400 shares stake. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De reported 11,883 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 19,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 500 shares.