Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Karp Capital Management Has Lifted Its Huntsman (HUN) Position by $1.53 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 5,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $187.9. About 13.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 14/03/2018 – Facebook bans far-right group Britain First for inciting hatred; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 1.54M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 11,557 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 282,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 11,750 shares. Camarda Finance Lc stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Foundry Partners Limited Liability accumulated 295,195 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. First Eagle Management Ltd Company accumulated 788,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sir Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 3.37% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Axa has invested 0.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% or 48,967 shares. Stifel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 297,462 shares. State Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 9.24 million shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Da Davidson & Com has 10,331 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 13,964 shares to 77,461 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 5,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).