Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $25.63 Million; Intel (INTC) Holding Has Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 47,972 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 24,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 156,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 16,310 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 172,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY) by 22,485 shares to 430,220 shares, valued at $44.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,830 shares to 195,860 shares, valued at $57.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 16,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

