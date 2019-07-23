Bowen Hanes & Co Lifted Allegheny Tech (ATI) Stake; Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Sellers Decreased By 16.46% Their Shorts

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Allegheny Tech (ATI) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 56,850 shares as Allegheny Tech (ATI)’s stock declined 17.35%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 1.43 million shares with $36.67 million value, up from 1.38 million last quarter. Allegheny Tech now has $2.98B valuation. The stock decreased 5.85% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 2.86 million shares traded or 96.93% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) had a decrease of 16.46% in short interest. HBIO’s SI was 1.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.46% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 110,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s short sellers to cover HBIO’s short positions. The SI to Harvard Bioscience Inc’s float is 3.17%. It closed at $2.01 lastly. It is down 52.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $75.75 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Names Michael Rossi Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware for Expanding Research Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 80,455 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 139,202 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0% or 27,148 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 75,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 61,878 are held by United Serv Automobile Association. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 6,667 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 7,567 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 41,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 54,077 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Globeflex Cap L P reported 0.01% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Amer Incorporated reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 84,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 6. Macquarie Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Friday, April 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 0.05% or 52,205 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 105,005 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 283,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ack Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Earnest Prns Lc invested in 0.34% or 1.41 million shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc has 28,397 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ameriprise reported 1.84 million shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Company reported 1.4% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 493,966 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 719,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 31,759 shares.