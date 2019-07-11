Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Stake in Raytheon Company New (RTN) by $546,000; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company New (RTN) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 4,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.34 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS INFORMED THAT THE APP AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE DATA LEAK COULD SELL USER DATA TO THIRD PARTIES – FT; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: AUDITORS STOOD DOWN AT REQUEST OF UK COMMISSIONER; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,986 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Allied Advisory has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,208 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cim Invest Mangement owns 3,306 shares. Motco has 30,633 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 20,583 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 393,346 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 1,158 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,450 shares. Sandler Cap owns 48,920 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,527 shares to 241,959 shares, valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.84 million for 16.95 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.44% or 42,000 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability reported 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cypress Funds Limited has 3.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 150,000 shares. 1,582 were accumulated by Df Dent Co. Hallmark Capital reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. 2,489 were reported by Insight 2811. Nexus Inv Inc reported 108,470 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Roberts Limited Co accumulated 2,149 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Invs Limited Liability owns 10,660 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability reported 167,670 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. General American reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).