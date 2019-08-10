Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position; Evine Live (EVLV) Shorts Lowered By 2.73%

Evine Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) had a decrease of 2.73% in short interest. EVLV’s SI was 1.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.73% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 725,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Evine Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s short sellers to cover EVLV’s short positions. The SI to Evine Live Inc’s float is 2.06%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4256. About 97,468 shares traded. iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLV News: 20/03/2018 – Evine Partners with Cosmopolitan to Explore Intimacy, Relationships and Empowerment During a Special “Evine After Dark” Edi; 14/03/2018 – EVINE LIVE 4Q GROSS MARGIN +33.8%, EST. +34.3%; 30/05/2018 – EVINE Live Sees FY18 Reported Sales Flat to Up 3%; 14/03/2018 – EVINE Live 4Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – EVINE LIVE INC – AFFIRM EXPECTATIONS FOR FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – EVINE LIVE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/05/2018 – EVINE Live Still Sees FY18 Normalized Sales Growth of 2%-5%; 30/05/2018 – EVINE Live Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $19M-$21M; 11/04/2018 – Evine Names Diana Purcel as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – ORALGEN’s NuPearl.32x Makes Evine Debut With Supermodel Spokesperson Angie Everhart April 12th & April 13th

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 54.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 10,772 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 9,141 shares with $731,000 value, down from 19,913 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $154.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

More notable recent iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Evine Live Inc. Becomes iMedia Brands, Inc. Nasdaq:IMBI – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Evine To Become ShopHQ, But It Needs More Than A Name Change – Forbes” published on July 20, 2019, Startribune.com published: “It’s official: ShopHQ is in, Evine is out as retailer rebrands again – Star Tribune” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Evine Live Inc. Reports First Quarter Results; Announces New Interactive Media Growth Strategy and $15 million Reduction in Overhead Costs – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evine Live Inc. Announces Completion of Strategic Alternative Process – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EVINE Live had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.47 million. The firm markets, sells, and distributes products to clients through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It currently has negative earnings. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY) stake by 388,425 shares to 407,735 valued at $38.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 111,377 shares and now owns 377,537 shares. Visa (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.50B for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,020 shares. Asset Management accumulated 106,863 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ballentine Prns reported 9,206 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 34,549 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 3.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Trust Lta owns 128,222 shares. First Wilshire Management reported 0.14% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc accumulated 215,567 shares. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs has 1.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tekla Management Lc holds 457,048 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 5,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 688,132 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Endurant Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,966 shares. 4,980 were reported by Modera Wealth Ltd.